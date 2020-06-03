Top 5 worst hurricanes to impact Central Virginia

Producing wind gusts of 73mph in Richmond, the hurricane blew down thousands of trees across the area, knocking out power to over 2 million households. Its combination of strong winds and heavy rain killed 36 people and caused an estimated $1.85 billion in damage, making it the costliest natural disaster in state history. No storm has had more impacts on the area than this one, which is why Isabel is the worst hurricane in Central Virginia history.