Richmond Wildlife Center’s ‘bill-less’ goose needs a winter home

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A bill-less goose at Richmond Wildlife Center is in need of a winter home.
The center has been asking for donations for a heated tortoise habitat to protect the animals during the winter, and Goosey will benefit from the same facility.
The goose was found in Byrd Park after it is believe a firework was placed in her mouth. She was unable to eat and preen herself properly and her tongue was exposed to the elements. That’s why the wildlife center is concerned about her during the winter. Her tongue could get frostbite.
Goosey is friends with another waterfowl, Pekin Duck.
Copyright 2019 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.