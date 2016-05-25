NBC12 News personalities voted as best anchor, reporter, meteorologist in Style Weekly

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Several NBC12 News personalities were voted as the best anchor, reporter, and meteorologist in Richmond by Style Weekly readers.

Best Anchor

1st place: Curt Autry

2nd place: Sabrina Squire

Best Reporter

1st place: Curt Autry

2nd place: Kelly Avellino

Best Meteorologist

1st place: Andrew Freiden

3rd place: Jim Duncan

Congratulations to everyone!

