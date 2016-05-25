NBC12 News personalities voted as best anchor, reporter, meteorologist in Style Weekly
Published: May. 25, 2016 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: May. 25, 2016 at 12:56 PM EDT
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Several NBC12 News personalities were voted as the best anchor, reporter, and meteorologist in Richmond by Style Weekly readers.
Best Anchor
- 1st place: Curt Autry
- 2nd place: Sabrina Squire
Best Reporter
- 1st place: Curt Autry
- 2nd place: Kelly Avellino
Best Meteorologist
- 1st place: Andrew Freiden
- 3rd place: Jim Duncan
Congratulations to everyone!
