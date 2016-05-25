Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

NBC12 News personalities voted as best anchor, reporter, meteorologist in Style Weekly

NBC12 News personalities voted as best anchor, reporter, meteorologist
By Megan Woo
Published: May. 25, 2016 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: May. 25, 2016 at 12:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Several NBC12 News personalities were voted as the best anchor, reporter, and meteorologist in Richmond by Style Weekly readers.

Best Anchor

  • 1st place: Curt Autry
  • 2nd place: Sabrina Squire

Best Reporter

  • 1st place: Curt Autry
  • 2nd place: Kelly Avellino

Best Meteorologist

  • 1st place: Andrew Freiden
  • 3rd place: Jim Duncan

Congratulations to everyone!

Click here to see the rest of the list.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Most Read

SpaceX Starlink spotted in the sky near Richmond, VA. Credit: Karen Hayes
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Police lights
Motorcyclist struck and killed in Richmond Saturday evening
Protestors gather at the Capitol Bell Tower to rally against Governor Glenn Youngkin's latest
Trans Youth Belong VA Rally brings out dozens of protestors
Officials in Iowa say a human jawbone found in the Iowa River in August likely belonged to a...
Human remains found in river date back to prehistoric person, officials say