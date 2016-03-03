Van goes up in flames by Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Firefighters in Chesterfield are investigating what caused a van to go up in flames outside a home on Brambleton Road early Thursday.

The address has seen some police in recent months, police said.

Crews were able to control the fire quickly without anyone getting hurt. The Fire Marshal's office.is investigating the cause.

On Jan. 7, police were called to the home for reports of shots fired near the house. Bullet holes were still visible Thursday morning.

In November, shots rang out on a Sunday afternoon on Hackney Road, just a few blocks away. Neighbors say they saw cars race down the road, striking another car.

Police are not saying whether these incidents are related.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12