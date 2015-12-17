After three year wait, family brings adopted son home

GLEN ALLEN, VA (WWBT) - A Glen Allen family has an extra reason to celebrate this Christmas.
After a three year wait, they were finally able to bring their adopted son home, just in time for the holidays.
When Stephanie and Michael Harlow received an email four years ago asking them if they wanted to adopt a six-week-old baby from the Congo, they jumped at the chance.
“It was this tiny little blurry, blurry picture,” Stephanie Harlow said. “It was no question, this little boy needed a home. We jumped right in, I said ‘how fast can I do the paperwork?’”
Within weeks, the family of five became a family of six, when the Harlow’s legally adopted Oliver. After a several months of waiting for his visa, they were ready to bring him home.
“The week before I was supposed to go get him the first time, DR Congo announced that they were going to put a suspension on adoptions. Even those that had already been processed. Even those that were legally adopted. They were just not going to allow them to leave the country,” Michael Harlow said.
Michael made the trip anyway, and for four weeks fought to take Oliver home. The trip was unsuccessful.
“I was getting the house ready for him to come home and I got a one sentence text saying I’m on the plane and he’s not. It was the worst day of my life,” said Harlow.
Two years passed. Michael Harlow made another trip in attempt to bring Oliver home. In the meantime, his wife had two more biological children, and was praying for a miracle.
“It was horrible. Every day you are wrestling with ‘I am bonding with this child. I believe I am bringing him home,’ but nothing is certain,” said Michael Harlow.
Then two weeks ago everything changed when the Congo’s government said it would grant Oliver exit papers for medical reasons, meaning the Harlow’s could bring to the United States.
“That was surreal. I must have thanked that man a million times. ‘Merci beaucoup, merci beaucoup,’” Harlow said.
As Oliver settles into his new home, his family is preparing for a Christmas three years in the making.
“We have Christmas presents that have been wrapped for years,” said Harlow. “It’s been a journey. We are excited to see where the next 20 years leads us.”