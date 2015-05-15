Jacob Walker fans donate bathroom fitting 29-inch height: ‘We needed to do something so he’d have independence’

CREWE, VA (WWBT) - This time a year ago, NBC12 introduced you to a very special, little boy, who is making a huge impact. Jacob Walker, 5, of Nottoway County, is beating the odds of his rare form of dwarfism- and inspiring countless people while doing it. Now, the community is rallying to help make Jacob’s home more accessible for his size.

Jacob is just over two-and-a-half feet tall. Everyday tasks can be challenging for Jacob, especially when using a bathroom made for someone more than twice his size. After the Walkers started a campaign to raise money for a custom bathroom, Jacob's fans didn't hesitate to offer their skill, labor, and love.

"It's here... It's right here!" said Jacob Walker, as he pointed out the construction site of where his new, custom bathroom would soon stand.

Something as simple as a bathroom, will change Jacob's life. The bathroom will be specialized to fit his 29 inch frame. Jacob will no longer need his parents, Rodney or Ashley, to help him use the toilet, or wash his hands.

"We knew we needed to do something so he'd have independence," said Rodney.

Jacob is the only known living boy in the world with Opsismodysplasia, a rare form of dwarfism that stunts bone growth. Jacob's body may be fragile, but his spirit is momentous. Jacob's exuberant Facebook posts have attracted nearly 20,000 dedicated followers, eager to see him take on any kind of hurdle he may face

"The people who follow Jacob feel like they're part of Jacob's family, part of his world," described Rodney.

However, the obstacles get tougher, as Jacob gets older. He's becoming more bowlegged, and sometimes cries out in pain.

"At the end of the day (Jacob's legs) will hurt. And he'll start looking at them and say, 'There's something wrong with them.' So he does pay attention to his anatomy," said Ashley, Jacob's mother.

Jacob's parents also pay attention, to what their son could face, at any time. Doctors didn't think Jacob would reach his fifth birthday. He's not only celebrated the landmark birthday in January, Jacob is in good health, all things considered.

"We're constantly worried about the future, but it really means a lot that he's doing so well," continued Ashley.

Rodney and Ashley started raising money for a pint-sized bathroom, by selling tee-shirts to Jacob's followers. However, with the family's modest income, Jacob would have to wait indefinitely. Rodney is a emergency medical services and fire supervisor in Alberta. Ashley works as a massage therapist. The couple also just welcomed a baby girl, Jacob's little sister, Leia.

Once word spread of Jacob's bathroom effort, many of Jacob's fans began donating funds. Then, contractors like Rick Edmondson, owner of Advanced Construction Management Systems, teamed up to provide the labor and materials to get the job done.

"I just heard about the story and that there was a movement out there for a bathroom, and that the family was saving… I thought it would just take a long time to save for a custom bathroom like this," said Edmondson.

It means everything. This is something we didn't expect to be able to do any time soon. And it's coming at a time when he needs it more than anything," added Ashley.

Jacob is, of course, leading the way. He shovels and joins in on the construction every day, using his own shovel.

"He comes out here all the time, and sort of project manages," continued Edmondson.

Jacob befriends dozens of strong volunteers, who seem to be uplifted by Jacob's own strength.

"It was raining that day we were working...and Jacob asked us if we wanted his cape to stay dry, and it just touched my heart," said John Roark, of Roark's Plumbing.

Jacob often sports super hero capes and uniforms. Touching hearts is perhaps Jacob's specialty. Jacob's parents receive endless messages from other families with dwarfism. Many have told the Walkers that Jacob makes them proud to be unique, in a society that often stares and questions.

"Rather than feeling offended, (other families with dwarfism) have started feeling more empowered...by seeing how people react and respond to Jacob," said Rodney.

Some of the contractors traveled more than two hours every day to make Jacob's bathroom project, a reality. After three months, and more than $40,000 worth of work, Jacob's Star Wars-themed bathroom is nearly complete. We stopped by for Jacob's first chance to experience a new kind of independence.

Jacob was immediately overjoyed by amenities which were all his size- a custom bathtub and shower, a reachable sink, and toilet sized just right. The entire project was engineer by people who'd never met this tiny super hero, before building him a sweeping addition to his home.

"He's a very cool kid," continued Edmondson.

"It's amazing how happy they are as a family, under the conditions. I feel like the more we can help... the more their story can be shared...then the more happiness, people can have among each other," said Roark.

When asked what he thought of his new bathroom for the first time, Jacob paused, as a sincere smile spread across his face. "It's great!" said Jacob, clapping his hands.

Among the many fans who contributed to Jacob's project, a slew of local contractors donated unyielding effort and funding: Advanced Construction Management Systems, Greens Concrete & Masonry, Roark's Plumbing, J & D Mills Construction, Schluter Systems, Ronnie L. Boyd Electrical and Refrigeration. C&P Home Renovations, Coastal Countertops Inc., Before and After Home Improvements, Sun Woodworks, Norandex, Bevells Hardware, Morris Tile, Comfort Inn, and Thompson Hauling and Landscaping.

