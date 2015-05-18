Chesterfield mom: Toddler bloody and bruised at daycare

"On Tuesday, 5/1, The Goddard School located in Woodlake made an observation in one of it's classrooms. The observation was of a student who had just arrived. The student asked to go to the bathroom very shortly after his arrival. (After his arrival and up to the point he went to the bathroom, he was closely supervised by the teacher.) The teacher immediately observed a scratch on the student's torso as she assisted the student. The observation was immediately documented. The student arrived at 7:50 AM. The observation was several minutes after 8 AM."