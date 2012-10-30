Reporting downed trees in Central Virginia

If you’re looking to report downed trees in your area, there are several numbers you can call.
If the tree is on or has knocked out any Dominion power lines, you should call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to report the outage. Tree cleanup won't begin until the power lines are clear.
To report a tree down in Richmond, call 311.
Henrico County has established an information hotline for residents with storm-related questions. Residents can call (804) 727-8300 to report downed trees, blocked roadways and other storm-related issues or questions. Or click here.
Reports of power lines, fallen trees, and flooded roads in Petersburg should immediately be reported to Emergency Operations at (804) 733-2328.
The Prince George County Emergency Operations Center public information line is (804) 733-2659 for non-emergency information related to Hurricane Sandy.