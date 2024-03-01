Bookmakers project strong results from the VCU Rams (3-1), listing them with the 56th-best odds among all college basketball teams and the top odds among A-10 teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +35000 on the moneyline.

The Rams are set to play against the St. John's Red Storm on Thursday, November 23 at 5:30 PM ET.

Rams NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000 (Bet $100 to win $35000)

VCU Team Stats

The Rams are a perfect 2-0 at home while going 1-1 on the road this year.

With 65.5 points per game on offense, VCU ranks 206th in college basketball. Defensively, it allows 56.5 points per contest, which ranks 83rd in college basketball.

VCU Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-1 | Q3 Record: 1-0 | Q4 Record: 2-0

0-0 | 0-1 | 1-0 | 2-0 When facing Quadrant 2 teams, VCU is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most defeats.

VCU has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Team Leaders

Sarah Te-Biasu: 15.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

15.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 13.0 PTS, 46.3 FG%

13.0 PTS, 46.3 FG% Mary-Anna Asare: 13.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 44.4 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)

13.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 44.4 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12) Mykel Parham: 3.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 23.5 FG%

