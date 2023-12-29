Clemson vs. Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Gator Bowl
The Clemson Tigers are significant favorites (-7) in this year's Gator Bowl, where they will meet the Kentucky Wildcats. The game begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. Kentucky matchup.
Clemson vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
Clemson vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-7)
|47.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-7)
|47.5
|-275
|+220
Clemson vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Clemson is 6-5-0 ATS this season.
- When playing as at least 7-point favorites this season, the Tigers have an ATS record of 5-3.
- Kentucky is 6-6-0 ATS this year.
- The Wildcats have been an underdog by 7 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Clemson & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Kentucky
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
