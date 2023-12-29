The Clemson Tigers are significant favorites (-7) in this year's Gator Bowl, where they will meet the Kentucky Wildcats. The game begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. Kentucky matchup.

Clemson vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Week 18 Odds

Clemson vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Clemson is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 7-point favorites this season, the Tigers have an ATS record of 5-3.

Kentucky is 6-6-0 ATS this year.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 7 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Clemson & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Kentucky To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.