The Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) meet the Morgan State Bears (4-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. This clash is available on ACC Network.

Virginia vs. Morgan State Game Information

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Reece Beekman: 11.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Ryan Dunn: 9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Isaac McKneely: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Leon Bond III: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Andrew Rohde: 6.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Morgan State Players to Watch

  • Wynston Tabbs: 16.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kameron Hobbs: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Christian Oliver: 8.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Will Thomas: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ahmarie Simpkins: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Virginia vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison

Virginia Rank Virginia AVG Morgan State AVG Morgan State Rank
307th 68.0 Points Scored 74.4 191st
2nd 53.2 Points Allowed 78.5 324th
310th 33.1 Rebounds 37.9 126th
320th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 9.6 147th
203rd 7.3 3pt Made 6.1 294th
61st 16.0 Assists 13.4 191st
1st 7.9 Turnovers 14.1 324th

