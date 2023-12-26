Texas State vs. Rice: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | First Responder Bowl
In this season's First Responder Bowl, the Rice Owls are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), against the Texas State Bobcats. The action begins at 5:30 PM ET on December 26, 2023, airing on ESPN from Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas. The over/under for the outing is 60.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas State vs. Rice matchup.
Texas State vs. Rice Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: University Park, Texas
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Texas State vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas State Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas State (-4.5)
|60.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Texas State (-4.5)
|60.5
|-192
|+158
Texas State vs. Rice Betting Trends
- Texas State has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Rice has covered seven times in 11 games with a spread this year.
- The Owls have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
Texas State & Rice 2023 Futures Odds
|Rice
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
