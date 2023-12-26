In this season's First Responder Bowl, the Rice Owls are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), against the Texas State Bobcats. The action begins at 5:30 PM ET on December 26, 2023, airing on ESPN from Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas. The over/under for the outing is 60.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas State vs. Rice matchup.

Texas State vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Texas State vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Rice Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-4.5) 60.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-4.5) 60.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

Texas State vs. Rice Betting Trends

Texas State has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Rice has covered seven times in 11 games with a spread this year.

The Owls have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Texas State & Rice 2023 Futures Odds

Rice To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

