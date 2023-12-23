Utah vs. Northwestern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Las Vegas Bowl
The Utah Utes are solid favorites (-7) in this year's Las Vegas Bowl, where they will face the Northwestern Wildcats. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on ABC from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The over/under in this contest is 42.5 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.
Utah vs. Northwestern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Utah vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah (-7)
|42.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Utah (-7.5)
|42.5
|-275
|+220
Utah vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Utah is 6-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Utes have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- Northwestern has covered eight times in 10 chances against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 7-point underdogs this year.
