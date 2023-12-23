The Utah Utes are solid favorites (-7) in this year's Las Vegas Bowl, where they will face the Northwestern Wildcats. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on ABC from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The over/under in this contest is 42.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.

Utah vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 17 Odds

Utah vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Utah is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

The Utes have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Northwestern has covered eight times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 7-point underdogs this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.