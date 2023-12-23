The oddsmakers think the Hawai'i Bowl between the San Jose State Spartans and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be relatively lopsided, with the Spartans expected to win by at least a touchdown (currently -9.5). The action kicks off at 10:30 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ESPN from the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup in this article.

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM San Jose State (-9.5) 54.5 -350 +270 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel San Jose State (-9.5) 54.5 -335 +265 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 17 Odds

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

  • San Jose State has covered eight times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Spartans have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Coastal Carolina has put together an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Chanticleers have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

San Jose State & Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Coastal Carolina
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.