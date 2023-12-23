San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Hawai'i Bowl
The oddsmakers think the Hawai'i Bowl between the San Jose State Spartans and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be relatively lopsided, with the Spartans expected to win by at least a touchdown (currently -9.5). The action kicks off at 10:30 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ESPN from the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup in this article.
San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
Sportsbook Promo Codes
San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Jose State Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Jose State (-9.5)
|54.5
|-350
|+270
|BetMGM
|FanDuel
|San Jose State (-9.5)
|54.5
|-335
|+265
|FanDuel
San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- San Jose State has covered eight times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- The Spartans have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Coastal Carolina has put together an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Chanticleers have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
San Jose State & Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Coastal Carolina
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
