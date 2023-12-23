The oddsmakers think the Hawai'i Bowl between the San Jose State Spartans and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be relatively lopsided, with the Spartans expected to win by at least a touchdown (currently -9.5). The action kicks off at 10:30 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ESPN from the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup in this article.

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM San Jose State (-9.5) 54.5 -350 +270 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel San Jose State (-9.5) 54.5 -335 +265 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 17 Odds

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

San Jose State has covered eight times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Spartans have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Coastal Carolina has put together an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Chanticleers have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

San Jose State & Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Coastal Carolina To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

