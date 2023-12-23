Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Camellia Bowl
The Northern Illinois Huskies will face the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the Camellia Bowl on December 23, 2023, but no betting line is available. The game kicks off at 12:00 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ESPN from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The over/under is 53.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Montgomery, Alabama
- Venue: Cramton Bowl
Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|-
|53.5
|-110
|-110
|FanDuel
|Northern Illinois (-1.5)
|52.5
|-118
|-102
Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- Northern Illinois has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- Arkansas State is 7-5-0 ATS this year.
Northern Illinois & Arkansas State 2023 Futures Odds
|Northern Illinois
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
