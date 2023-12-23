James Madison vs. Air Force: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Armed Forces Bowl
The Air Force Falcons are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3), in this season's Armed Forces Bowl, where they will meet the James Madison Dukes. Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas will host the matchup on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under for the outing is 41.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Air Force matchup.
James Madison vs. Air Force Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
James Madison vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Air Force Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-3)
|41.5
|-155
|+125
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-2.5)
|41.5
|-137
|+114
James Madison vs. Air Force Betting Trends
- James Madison has put together an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dukes have an ATS record of 6-4 when playing as at least 3-point favorites this season.
- Air Force has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Falcons have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
