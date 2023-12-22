On Friday, December 22, 2023, the Golden State Warriors (10-12) take the court against the Washington Wizards (3-18) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT.

Wizards vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, MNMT

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma delivers 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for the Wizards.

Deni Avdija is putting up 12.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He's making 52.6% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.

Jordan Poole gives the Wizards 17.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones is averaging 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He is sinking 51.0% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Daniel Gafford gives the Wizards 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (sixth in league).

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry posts 29.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Klay Thompson averages 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Dario Saric posts 10.7 points, 6.1 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Kevon Looney averages 5.7 points, 2.6 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins puts up 12.6 points, 4.4 boards and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Wizards vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Warriors Wizards 115.5 Points Avg. 116.3 115.1 Points Allowed Avg. 125.3 45.2% Field Goal % 48.4% 36.8% Three Point % 34.9%

