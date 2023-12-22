Longwood vs. Georgia Southern December 22 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Longwood Lancers (2-5) will meet the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Longwood vs. Georgia Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Longwood Players to Watch
- Malea Brown: 9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Janay Turner: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Adriana Shipp: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kiki McIntyre: 5.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
- Terren Ward: 21.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Simone James: 12 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Eden Johnson: 7.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lydia Freeman: 5.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
