On Thursday, December 21, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (3-17) at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, MNMT2

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Wizards Games

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma provides 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Wizards.

On a per-game basis, Deni Avdija gives the Wizards 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Poole is averaging 17.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is making 40.4% of his shots from the field and 29.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Tyus Jones is averaging 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

The Wizards are getting 10.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Daniel Gafford this season.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe averages 18.1 points, 3.5 assists and 5.6 boards per game.

Deandre Ayton puts up 12.9 points, 10.8 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 17.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

Jabari Walker averages 7.3 points, 4.9 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Toumani Camara puts up 6.3 points, 4.5 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 38.7% from the field.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Wizards 105.2 Points Avg. 117.3 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 125.4 43.4% Field Goal % 48.7% 33.8% Three Point % 35.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.