The Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2) will play the William & Mary Tribe (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

William & Mary vs. Virginia Tech Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

William & Mary Players to Watch

Nylah Young: 19.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

19.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Bella Nascimento: 13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kayla Rolph: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Kayla Beckwith: 4.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

4.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Cassidy Geddes: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Elizabeth Kitley: 22.4 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK

22.4 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 8.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 8.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Cayla King: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Matilda Ekh: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Rose Micheaux: 4.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

