Old Dominion vs. NC State December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Old Dominion Monarchs (7-0) will play the NC State Wolfpack (9-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Old Dominion vs. NC State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- En'Dya Buford: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kaye Clark: 8.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Simone Cunningham: 5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jordan McLaughlin: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brenda Fontana: 4.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
NC State Players to Watch
