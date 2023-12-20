The UTEP Miners (6-3) play the Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Norfolk State vs. UTEP Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Norfolk State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Tae Hardy: 14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Zid Powell: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Otis Frazier III: 11.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Calvin Solomon: 9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Corey Camper Jr.: 8.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTEP Players to Watch

Hardy: 14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Powell: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Frazier: 11.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Solomon: 9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Camper: 8.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Norfolk State vs. UTEP Stat Comparison

UTEP Rank UTEP AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank 57th 81.9 Points Scored 75.4 160th 112th 68.1 Points Allowed 66.8 83rd 115th 34.8 Rebounds 31.4 259th 91st 10.4 Off. Rebounds 10.3 93rd 310th 5.7 3pt Made 6.4 264th 24th 17.6 Assists 12.3 248th 301st 13.7 Turnovers 10.3 67th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.