Hampton vs. Bowling Green December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Hampton Pirates (3-5) meet the Bowling Green Falcons (5-3) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Stroh Center. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Hampton vs. Bowling Green Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Hampton Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hampton Players to Watch
- Marcus Hill: 19.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rashaun Agee: 8.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jason Spurgin: 10.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- DaJion Humphrey: 9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Hill: 19.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Agee: 8.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Spurgin: 10.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Humphrey: 9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hampton vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison
|Bowling Green Rank
|Bowling Green AVG
|Hampton AVG
|Hampton Rank
|274th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|82.5
|47th
|107th
|67.5
|Points Allowed
|76.9
|296th
|132nd
|34.5
|Rebounds
|33.4
|171st
|241st
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|153rd
|241st
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.8
|146th
|292nd
|11.4
|Assists
|14.5
|117th
|155th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|14.8
|341st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.