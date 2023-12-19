The Hampton Pirates (3-5) meet the Bowling Green Falcons (5-3) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Stroh Center. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Hampton vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Hampton Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hampton Players to Watch

Marcus Hill: 19.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Rashaun Agee: 8.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Jason Spurgin: 10.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK DaJion Humphrey: 9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Hill: 19.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Agee: 8.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Spurgin: 10.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Humphrey: 9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hampton vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison

Bowling Green Rank Bowling Green AVG Hampton AVG Hampton Rank 274th 69.8 Points Scored 82.5 47th 107th 67.5 Points Allowed 76.9 296th 132nd 34.5 Rebounds 33.4 171st 241st 8.3 Off. Rebounds 9.5 153rd 241st 6.8 3pt Made 7.8 146th 292nd 11.4 Assists 14.5 117th 155th 11.5 Turnovers 14.8 341st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.