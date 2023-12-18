The Famous Toastery Bowl features a battle between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (who are only 1.5-point favorites) and the Old Dominion Monarchs on December 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 55.5 in this matchup.

Aiming to see Western Kentucky play Old Dominion in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky game info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky statistical matchup

Western Kentucky Old Dominion 396 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.8 (96th) 426.7 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.2 (72nd) 110 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150 (78th) 286 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.8 (97th) 18 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (66th) 25 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (69th)

Sign up to bet today at BetMGM using our link.

Western Kentucky leaders

Grant Wilson has thrown for 2,026 yards (168.8 per game), completing 56.9% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Wilson has scored two touchdowns and picked up 166 yards.

On the ground, Keshawn Wicks has scored four touchdowns and accumulated 551 yards (45.9 per game).

Also, Wicks has 13 catches for 95 yards and one touchdown.

On the ground, Kadarius Calloway has scored four touchdowns and accumulated 594 yards (49.5 per game).

In the passing game, Calloway has scored one touchdown, with eight receptions for 48 yards.

Buy Western Kentucky or Old Dominion gear at Fanatics!

Old Dominion leaders

In addition to his 3,317 passing yards and 61.4% completion percentage this year, Austin Reed has thrown for 31 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

Reed has been a factor with his legs, running for 103 yards and four TDs in 12 games.

On 109 targets, Malachi Corley has 75 receptions (6.3 per game) for 963 yards and 11 TDs in 12 games.

Elijah Young has assisted the Hilltoppers' offense by rushing for 477 yards (39.8 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns.

Young has amassed 17 grabs (on 24 targets) for 183 yards and two touchdowns in addition to the stats he's posted in the ground game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.