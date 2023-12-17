Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5) will play the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Destiny Adams: 13.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Kaylene Smikle: 16.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chyna Cornwell: 10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Antonia Bates: 3.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kassondra Brown: 5.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Rutgers Players to Watch
