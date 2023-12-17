The VCU Rams (7-1) will play the Old Dominion Monarchs (6-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

VCU vs. Old Dominion Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET

VCU Players to Watch

Sarah Te-Biasu: 14.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Mary-Anna Asare: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Mykel Parham: 4.8 PTS, 9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK

4.8 PTS, 9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jennifer Ezeh: 6.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Old Dominion Players to Watch

