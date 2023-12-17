The William & Mary Tribe (2-5) will meet the Longwood Lancers (2-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Longwood vs. William & Mary Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Longwood Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Players to Watch

Nylah Young: 20.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

20.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Bella Nascimento: 13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kayla Rolph: 7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Cassidy Geddes: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Kayla Beckwith: 4.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary Players to Watch

Young: 20.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

20.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Nascimento: 13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Rolph: 7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Geddes: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Beckwith: 4.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.