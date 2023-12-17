The Maine Black Bears (5-4) will meet the James Madison Dukes (5-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

JMU vs. Maine Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

JMU Players to Watch

Anne Simon: 19.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Adrianna Smith: 12.7 PTS, 11.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.7 PTS, 11.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Caroline Bornemann: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Sarah Talon: 6.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Olivia Rockwood: 4.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Maine Players to Watch

