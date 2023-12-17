The Washington Commanders (4-9) are listed as an underdog by 6.5 points as they try to break a four-game skid in a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 50.5.

Before the Rams square off against the Commanders, take a look at their betting trends and insights. As the Commanders ready for this matchup against the Rams, here are their recent betting insights and trends.

Commanders vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Washington Moneyline BetMGM Rams (-6.5) 50.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Rams (-6.5) 50.5 -310 +250 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 15 Odds

Washington vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

Commanders vs. Rams Betting Insights

Washington's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-7-1.

The Commanders have one win ATS (1-2-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Washington has played 13 games this year, and eight of them have gone over the total.

Los Angeles' ATS record is 6-5-2 this season.

The Rams have covered every time (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Los Angeles has hit the over in six of its 13 games with a set total (46.2%).

Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Logan Thomas - - - - 31.5 (-118) - Curtis Samuel - - - - 42.5 (-115) - Terry McLaurin - - - - 59.5 (-111) - Sam Howell 270.5 (-115) 1.5 (+100) 16.5 (-111) - - - Jahan Dotson - - - - 33.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

