Brian Robinson Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders' Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Robinson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Brian Robinson Jr. and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Robinson has rushed for 664 yards on 160 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, and has 29 catches (36 targets) for 326 yards.

Keep an eye on Robinson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Brian Robinson Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Commanders.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Commanders vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Robinson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 160 664 5 4.2 36 29 326 3

Robinson Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 59 0 1 7 1 Week 2 @Broncos 18 87 2 2 42 0 Week 3 Bills 10 70 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 14 45 1 2 6 0 Week 5 Bears 6 10 0 4 33 0 Week 6 @Falcons 10 31 0 2 25 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 23 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 59 0 2 20 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18 63 1 1 4 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 8 38 0 6 119 1 Week 11 Giants 17 73 0 7 59 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 15 53 0 2 11 0 Week 13 Dolphins 7 53 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.