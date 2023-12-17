Will Brian Robinson Jr. Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brian Robinson Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders' Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Robinson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Robinson has rushed for 664 yards on 160 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, and has 29 catches (36 targets) for 326 yards.
Brian Robinson Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Commanders.
Week 15 Injury Reports
Commanders vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Robinson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|160
|664
|5
|4.2
|36
|29
|326
|3
Robinson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|19
|59
|0
|1
|7
|1
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|18
|87
|2
|2
|42
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|10
|70
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|14
|45
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|6
|10
|0
|4
|33
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|10
|31
|0
|2
|25
|1
|Week 7
|@Giants
|8
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|10
|59
|0
|2
|20
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|18
|63
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|8
|38
|0
|6
|119
|1
|Week 11
|Giants
|17
|73
|0
|7
|59
|0
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|15
|53
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|7
|53
|0
|0
|0
|0
