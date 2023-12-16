The Virginia Cavaliers (5-2) will play the Wofford Terriers (5-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Virginia vs. Wofford Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Virginia Players to Watch

Camryn Taylor: 15 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

15 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK Kymora Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Jillian Brown: 8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Alexia Smith: 6 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK London Clarkson: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wofford Players to Watch

