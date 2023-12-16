VCU vs. Temple December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Temple Owls (4-2) play the VCU Rams (4-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. This contest will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
VCU vs. Temple Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other VCU Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
VCU Players to Watch
- Zeb Jackson: 14.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Max Shulga: 16.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christian Fermin: 5.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Toibu Lawal: 8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Michael Belle: 5.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Temple Players to Watch
- Jackson: 14.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shulga: 16.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Fermin: 5.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Lawal: 8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Belle: 5.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
VCU vs. Temple Stat Comparison
|VCU Rank
|VCU AVG
|Temple AVG
|Temple Rank
|304th
|68.0
|Points Scored
|80.2
|85th
|56th
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|75.2
|270th
|221st
|32.3
|Rebounds
|36.5
|68th
|252nd
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|40th
|178th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|8.8
|77th
|230th
|12.5
|Assists
|11.2
|299th
|318th
|14.1
|Turnovers
|9.3
|25th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.