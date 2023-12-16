The bookmakers think the Independence Bowl between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and California Golden Bears will be a tight one, with the Red Raiders favored by 2.5 points. The action kicks off at 9:15 PM ET on December 16, 2023, airing on ESPN from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. An over/under of 57.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Cal matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana Venue: Independence Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Cal Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-2.5) 57.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-2.5) 58.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. Cal Betting Trends

Texas Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, the Red Raiders have an ATS record of 3-4.

Cal has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

The Golden Bears have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Texas Tech & Cal 2023 Futures Odds

Texas Tech To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 Cal To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

