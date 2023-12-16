Texas Tech vs. Cal: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Independence Bowl
The bookmakers think the Independence Bowl between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and California Golden Bears will be a tight one, with the Red Raiders favored by 2.5 points. The action kicks off at 9:15 PM ET on December 16, 2023, airing on ESPN from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. An over/under of 57.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Cal matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas Tech vs. Cal Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Shreveport, Louisiana
- Venue: Independence Stadium
Texas Tech vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|Cal Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-2.5)
|57.5
|-160
|+130
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-2.5)
|58.5
|-140
|+116
Texas Tech vs. Cal Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, the Red Raiders have an ATS record of 3-4.
- Cal has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.
- The Golden Bears have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
Texas Tech & Cal 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas Tech
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|Cal
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
