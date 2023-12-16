The Bucknell Bison (3-7) meet the Radford Highlanders (5-4) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Radford vs. Bucknell Game Information

Radford Players to Watch

Jack Forrest: 16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Noah Williamson: 11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Josh Bascoe: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Ruot Bijiek: 7.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Ian Motta: 4.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Bucknell Players to Watch

Radford vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison

Bucknell Rank Bucknell AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank 344th 63.2 Points Scored 74.7 194th 224th 72.9 Points Allowed 67.3 111th 357th 26.0 Rebounds 35.2 102nd 353rd 5.4 Off. Rebounds 8.6 220th 125th 8.0 3pt Made 8.1 117th 277th 11.7 Assists 12.0 258th 214th 12.4 Turnovers 13.0 255th

