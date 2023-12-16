Radford vs. Bucknell December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Bucknell Bison (3-7) meet the Radford Highlanders (5-4) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Radford vs. Bucknell Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Radford Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Radford Players to Watch
- Jack Forrest: 16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Noah Williamson: 11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Josh Bascoe: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ruot Bijiek: 7.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ian Motta: 4.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bucknell Players to Watch
- Forrest: 16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Williamson: 11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bascoe: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bijiek: 7.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Motta: 4.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Radford vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison
|Bucknell Rank
|Bucknell AVG
|Radford AVG
|Radford Rank
|344th
|63.2
|Points Scored
|74.7
|194th
|224th
|72.9
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|111th
|357th
|26.0
|Rebounds
|35.2
|102nd
|353rd
|5.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|220th
|125th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|8.1
|117th
|277th
|11.7
|Assists
|12.0
|258th
|214th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|13.0
|255th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.