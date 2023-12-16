The oddsmakers think the Myrtle Beach Bowl between the Ohio Bobcats and Georgia Southern Eagles will be a relatively tight one, with the Bobcats favored by 3 points. Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 53.5 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-3) 53.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio (-2.5) 53.5 -132 +110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 16 Odds

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Ohio has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have been favored by 3 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Georgia Southern has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover seven times.

The Eagles have not covered the spread this year (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Ohio & Georgia Southern 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio To Win the MAC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.