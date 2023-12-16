Ohio vs. Georgia Southern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Myrtle Beach Bowl
The oddsmakers think the Myrtle Beach Bowl between the Ohio Bobcats and Georgia Southern Eagles will be a relatively tight one, with the Bobcats favored by 3 points. Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 53.5 in the outing.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.
Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-3)
|53.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Ohio (-2.5)
|53.5
|-132
|+110
Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends
- Ohio has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bobcats have been favored by 3 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
- Georgia Southern has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover seven times.
- The Eagles have not covered the spread this year (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Ohio & Georgia Southern 2023 Futures Odds
|Ohio
|To Win the MAC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
