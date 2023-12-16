The oddsmakers think the Myrtle Beach Bowl between the Ohio Bobcats and Georgia Southern Eagles will be a relatively tight one, with the Bobcats favored by 3 points. Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 53.5 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Conway, South Carolina
  • Venue: Brooks Stadium

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio (-3) 53.5 -150 +125
FanDuel Ohio (-2.5) 53.5 -132 +110

Week 16 Odds

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

  • Ohio has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Bobcats have been favored by 3 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
  • Georgia Southern has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover seven times.
  • The Eagles have not covered the spread this year (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Ohio & Georgia Southern 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio
To Win the MAC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

