The Hampton Pirates (2-5) will meet the James Madison Dukes (7-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

James Madison vs. Hampton Game Information

James Madison Players to Watch

  • Kyrese Mullen: 15.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Joshua Lusane: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Amir Nesbitt: 5.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tristan Maxwell: 11 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Hampton Players to Watch

James Madison vs. Hampton Stat Comparison

Hampton Rank Hampton AVG James Madison AVG James Madison Rank
140th 77 Points Scored 90.4 9th
319th 78.4 Points Allowed 78.4 319th
283rd 30.6 Rebounds 33.9 161st
274th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.9 124th
190th 7.3 3pt Made 9.6 33rd
183rd 13.3 Assists 16.1 54th
357th 15.9 Turnovers 10.7 95th

