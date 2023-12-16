George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-6) will play the George Mason Patriots (6-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
George Mason Players to Watch
- Keyshawn Hall: 16.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amari Kelly: 12.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Darius Maddox: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ronald Polite: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Woody Newton: 6.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Loyola (MD) Players to Watch
George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison
|George Mason Rank
|George Mason AVG
|Loyola (MD) AVG
|Loyola (MD) Rank
|207th
|74.0
|Points Scored
|66.3
|319th
|32nd
|63.0
|Points Allowed
|76.9
|296th
|90th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|31.9
|233rd
|168th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|292nd
|105th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.9
|139th
|211th
|12.9
|Assists
|13.1
|195th
|107th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|14.6
|338th
