The bookmakers think the Cure Bowl between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Miami (OH) RedHawks will be a relatively tight one, with the Mountaineers favored by 5.5 points. FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-5.5) 47.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-5.5) 47.5 -200 +164 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Appalachian State has compiled a 6-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 5.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Miami (OH) has won nine games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.

The RedHawks have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

