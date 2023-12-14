Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hampton Today - December 14
High school basketball action in Hampton, Virginia is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Hampton, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gloucester High School at Bethel High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Hampton, VA
- Conference: Peninsula
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kecoughtan High School at Phoebus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Hampton, VA
- Conference: Peninsula
- How to Stream: Watch Here
