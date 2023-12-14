Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Covington Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Covington, Virginia is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Covington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alleghany High School at Fort Defiance High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Fort Defiance, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
