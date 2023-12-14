Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Flyers on December 14, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Travis Konecny, Alexander Ovechkin and others when the Philadelphia Flyers host the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Capitals vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Ovechkin's 16 points are important for Washington. He has five goals and 11 assists in 25 games.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Tom Wilson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Tom Wilson has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with nine goals and six assists.
Wilson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
John Carlson has 15 points so far, including one goal and 14 assists.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Konecny is Philadelphia's leading contributor with 25 points. He has 16 goals and nine assists this season.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 9
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 7
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Penguins
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Sean Couturier Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Sean Couturier has racked up 21 points (0.8 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 14 assists.
Couturier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 12
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Penguins
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.