The Washington Capitals' (14-8-3) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Thursday, December 14 matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (15-10-3) at Wells Fargo Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Noah Cates LW Out Foot Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals have 62 goals this season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

Washington's total of 71 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is third-best in the league.

With a goal differential of -9, they are 22nd in the league.

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers' 83 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 22nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

It has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +7.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Capitals vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Flyers (-145) Capitals (+120) 5.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.