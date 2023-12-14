Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alexandria Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Alexandria, Virginia today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Alexandria, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edison High School at Justice High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
