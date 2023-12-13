Kyle Kuzma, Top Wizards Players to Watch vs. the Pelicans - December 13
When the Washington Wizards (3-19) and New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) match up at Capital One Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, Deni Avdija and Brandon Ingram will be two players to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wizards' Last Game
In their previous game, the Wizards fell to the 76ers on Monday, 146-101. Their high scorer was Kyle Kuzma with 21 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|21
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bilal Coulibaly
|13
|8
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Jared Butler
|12
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kuzma puts up 22.8 points, 5.9 boards and 4.5 assists per game, making 47.5% of shots from the floor and 35.8% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Avdija posts 12.0 points, 5.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Tyus Jones' numbers for the season are 11.3 points, 2.9 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jordan Poole's numbers for the season are 16.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 boards per contest.
- Daniel Gafford's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 1.7 assists and 7.2 boards per game.
Watch Kuzma, Ingram and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|22.0
|5.9
|6.0
|0.4
|0.8
|1.9
|Tyus Jones
|13.2
|3.1
|4.9
|1.0
|0.3
|0.9
|Daniel Gafford
|10.2
|6.5
|2.2
|0.6
|1.9
|0.0
|Deni Avdija
|10.7
|5.4
|4.0
|0.4
|0.4
|0.6
|Jordan Poole
|16.5
|2.3
|2.6
|0.8
|0.1
|1.6
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.