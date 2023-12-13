Player prop betting options for Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and others are available in the New Orleans Pelicans-Washington Wizards matchup at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSNO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +136)
  • The 22.8 points Kuzma scores per game are 0.3 more than his prop total on Wednesday.
  • He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).
  • Kuzma's assist average -- 4.5 -- is the same as Wednesday's over/under.
  • Kuzma has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Get Kuzma gear at Fanatics!

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
11.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: +122) 0.5 (Over: -233)
  • The 12 points Deni Avdija has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (11.5).
  • He has averaged 5.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).
  • Avdija's year-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).
  • Avdija has made one three pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +144)
  • Tyus Jones is averaging 11.3 points per game this season, 1.2 less than his points prop on Wednesday.
  • He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 2.5.
  • Jones' assists average -- 4.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).
  • He 1.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: +118)
  • The 24.5-point total set for Ingram on Wednesday is 0.9 more points than his season scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (5.5).
  • Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).
  • Ingram's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
11.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: +122) 0.5 (Over: -233)
  • The 24.5-point over/under for Zion Williamson on Wednesday is 1.1 higher than his scoring average on the season (23.4).
  • He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.
  • Williamson's assists average -- 4.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.