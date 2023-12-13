Top Player Prop Bets for Wizards vs. Pelicans on December 13, 2023
Player prop betting options for Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and others are available in the New Orleans Pelicans-Washington Wizards matchup at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Wizards Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Pelicans vs Wizards Prediction
|Pelicans vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Pelicans vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -114)
|6.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: -128)
|2.5 (Over: +136)
- The 22.8 points Kuzma scores per game are 0.3 more than his prop total on Wednesday.
- He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).
- Kuzma's assist average -- 4.5 -- is the same as Wednesday's over/under.
- Kuzma has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
Get Kuzma gear at Fanatics!
Deni Avdija Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|11.5 (Over: -111)
|6.5 (Over: +108)
|4.5 (Over: +122)
|0.5 (Over: -233)
- The 12 points Deni Avdija has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (11.5).
- He has averaged 5.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).
- Avdija's year-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).
- Avdija has made one three pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Tyus Jones Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: -147)
|4.5 (Over: -147)
|1.5 (Over: +144)
- Tyus Jones is averaging 11.3 points per game this season, 1.2 less than his points prop on Wednesday.
- He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 2.5.
- Jones' assists average -- 4.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).
- He 1.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -102)
|5.5 (Over: -132)
|5.5 (Over: -141)
|1.5 (Over: +118)
- The 24.5-point total set for Ingram on Wednesday is 0.9 more points than his season scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (5.5).
- Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).
- Ingram's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|11.5 (Over: -111)
|6.5 (Over: +108)
|4.5 (Over: +122)
|0.5 (Over: -233)
- The 24.5-point over/under for Zion Williamson on Wednesday is 1.1 higher than his scoring average on the season (23.4).
- He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.
- Williamson's assists average -- 4.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.