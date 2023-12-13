Player prop betting options for Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and others are available in the New Orleans Pelicans-Washington Wizards matchup at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSNO

MNMT and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +136)

The 22.8 points Kuzma scores per game are 0.3 more than his prop total on Wednesday.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.5 -- is the same as Wednesday's over/under.

Kuzma has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Get Kuzma gear at Fanatics!

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: +122) 0.5 (Over: -233)

The 12 points Deni Avdija has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (11.5).

He has averaged 5.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Avdija's year-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Avdija has made one three pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +144)

Tyus Jones is averaging 11.3 points per game this season, 1.2 less than his points prop on Wednesday.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 2.5.

Jones' assists average -- 4.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).

He 1.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: +118)

The 24.5-point total set for Ingram on Wednesday is 0.9 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Ingram's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: +122) 0.5 (Over: -233)

The 24.5-point over/under for Zion Williamson on Wednesday is 1.1 higher than his scoring average on the season (23.4).

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Williamson's assists average -- 4.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.