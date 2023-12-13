Wizards vs. Pelicans December 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (10-9), on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Capital One Arena, take on the Washington Wizards (3-15). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSNO.
Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MNMT, BSNO
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma puts up 23.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 47% from the field and 35.9% from downtown with 2.3 made treys per contest.
- Deni Avdija puts up 12.6 points, 5.4 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 40% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jordan Poole averages 17.4 points, 3.5 assists and 2.7 boards per contest.
- Tyus Jones averages 10.7 points, 4.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
- Daniel Gafford averages 9.3 points, 1.5 assists and 7.4 rebounds.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram provides 24 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for the Pelicans.
- On a per-game basis, Zion Williamson gives the Pelicans 24 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Pelicans are receiving 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas this season.
- Dyson Daniels is putting up 7.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.1% of his shots from the field.
- Jordan Hawkins is putting up 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is draining 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.
Wizards vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison
|Wizards
|Pelicans
|116.3
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|124.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113
|48.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.6%
|35%
|Three Point %
|35.5%
