At Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the Washington Wizards (3-19) aim to stop a five-game losing skid when hosting the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on MNMT and BSNO.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wizards vs. Pelicans matchup.

Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSNO

MNMT and BSNO Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info

Wizards vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 113.8 points per game (16th in the league) and giving up 113.9 (18th in the NBA).

The Wizards' -235 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.6 points per game (10th in NBA) while giving up 126.3 per contest (30th in league).

These teams are scoring 229.4 points per game between them, 12.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams allow a combined 240.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

New Orleans is 14-10-0 ATS this season.

Washington has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

Wizards and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Pelicans +5000 +2500 -

