Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Winchester, Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Winchester, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sherando High School at John Handley High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: Winchester, VA
  • Conference: Northwestern
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Millbrook High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: Winchester, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

