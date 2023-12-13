Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winchester Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Winchester, Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Winchester, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sherando High School at John Handley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Millbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Winchester, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
