Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Russell, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Russell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Honaker High School at Abingdon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Abingdon, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
