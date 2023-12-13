The Washington Wizards (3-19) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSNO.

Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSNO

MNMT and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 121 - Wizards 114

Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 7.5)

Wizards (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-6.3)

Pelicans (-6.3) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.8

The Pelicans (14-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 58.3% of the time, 12.8% more often than the Wizards (10-12-0) this year.

New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Washington covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (40%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, New Orleans does it in fewer games (45.8% of the time) than Washington (63.6%).

The Pelicans have a .444 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (4-5) this season, better than the .100 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (2-18).

Wizards Performance Insights

On offense the Wizards are the 10th-ranked team in the league (115.6 points per game). On defense they are the worst (126.3 points allowed per game).

In 2023-24, Washington is worst in the NBA in rebounds (39 per game) and worst in rebounds conceded (49.7).

The Wizards are seventh in the league in assists (27.5 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Washington is 20th in the league in turnovers committed (13.9 per game) and 10th in turnovers forced (14).

The Wizards make 11.7 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 21st and 22nd, respectively, in the NBA.

